Unsolved Georgia: Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office to release call made by slain radio DJ

By Katie Kaplan
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 6:07 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) - It was a cruel crime that rocked the South Georgia community.

A popular Valdosta radio personality was ambushed outside his radio station on January 20, 2011. Stephon ‘DJ Juan Gatti’ Edgerton was shot three times. He was able to make one final call before he passed away.

Nearly 10 years have passed and the crime is still unsolved. Investigators have told WCTV’s Katie Kaplan that they believe they know who did it. Edgerton’s family is not convinced.

For the first time, the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office has agreed to release part of the call publicly. WCTV’s ‘Unsolved’ series focusing on Edgerton will air Thursday, December 16.

Anyone with information on the homicide of Stephon ‘Dj Juan Gatti’ is urged to contact the LCSO tip line at (229) 671-2985.

