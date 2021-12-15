Advertisement

VHS students host fundraiser for ‘Kicks for Cats’ organization

Kicks for Cats organization.
Kicks for Cats organization.(Nicole Anderson)
By Jennifer Morejon
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 4:19 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Two Valdosta high school students are making sure every child in the community has a new pair of shoes.

The duo created an organization in the middle of the pandemic as they were looking for ways to help.

Fast forward a year and a half, they’ve helped hundreds of kids.

Brayden Anderson and Jay Ball decided to start something of their own.

“We found out both of us really have a big interest in shoes and realized a lot of people in our community are sort of lacking quality shoes,” said Anderson.

“We just wanted to give back to the community that has given so much to us,” said Ball.

Joining forces and using their interest to give back, the community service organization “Kicks for Cats” was born.

The two sophomores helped provide cool sneakers or “kicks” for their fellow classmates, the “cats.”

And now a year and a half later, their efforts have expanded.

“None of us realized how big it was going to get at first and it just expanded. Here we are. We want it to get bigger and help as many people as we can,” said Ball.

The duo has raised almost $6,000 in donations and provided hundreds of students with new shoes.

Not only to those in their school district but also some who frequent LAMP and the YMCA.

“Makes me feel good about myself. I’m actually doing something to help others, that’s what I feel my passion is to help others,” said Ball.

“It feels great to just be able to know that some of the reasons these kids have these are because of our efforts and efforts from the community that have come together to help us and our journey here,” said Anderson.

On Thursday, the organization will be hosting a fundraiser event, ‘Kicks for Cats Basketball Challenge’ between two elementary schools.

All players will be given a pair of new “kicks.”

All proceeds from the event will go to the organization for more donations.

If you would like to help the organization’s efforts, click here to learn more.

