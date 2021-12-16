Advertisement

Accidental shooting leads to death in Bainbridge

An accidental shooting led to the death of a 21-year-old on Wednesday.
An accidental shooting led to the death of a 21-year-old on Wednesday.(WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 10:05 PM EST
BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - An accidental shooting led to the death of a 21-year-old on Wednesday, according to officials from Bainbridge Public Safety (BPS).

BPS said a group of friends was playing golf when a “freak accident” led to the shooting death of Dalton Harrell, 21. BPS officials said Harrell was shot in the chest.

Law enforcement said they don’t suspect foul play.

Details are limited at this time. We will continue to update as more information comes in.

