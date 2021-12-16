Accidental shooting leads to death of FAMU baseball player in Bainbridge

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB/WCTV) - An accidental shooting led to the death of a 21-year-old on Wednesday, according to officials from Bainbridge Public Safety.

BPS and the Decatur County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Bainbridge County Club on Country Club Road regarding a man being shot in the parking lot.

When officers arrived, they said they found Dalton Harrell, 21, unresponsive due to a single gunshot wound to the chest area. CPR was administered but Harrell succumbed to his wounds and died.

After further investigation, the incident was determined to be accidental and no arrests were made.

Harrell was a member of the Florida A&M baseball team.

We are saddened to announce the loss of Florida A&M baseball player Dalton James Harrell.



This fall, Harrell transferred to the Rattlers from Andrew College and was set to make his Division I appearance this spring.#FAMU | #FAMUly | #Rattlers https://t.co/Z7hQiqDWl6 — Florida A&M Baseball ⚾️ (@FAMU_Baseball) December 16, 2021

