Accidental shooting leads to death of FAMU baseball player in Bainbridge

21-year-old Dalton Harrell was accidentally shot to death, according to Bainbridge Public...
21-year-old Dalton Harrell was accidentally shot to death, according to Bainbridge Public Safety. He was a member of the FAMU baseball program.(Florida A&M University)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 4:30 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB/WCTV) - An accidental shooting led to the death of a 21-year-old on Wednesday, according to officials from Bainbridge Public Safety.

BPS and the Decatur County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Bainbridge County Club on Country Club Road regarding a man being shot in the parking lot.

When officers arrived, they said they found Dalton Harrell, 21, unresponsive due to a single gunshot wound to the chest area. CPR was administered but Harrell succumbed to his wounds and died.

Posted by Bainbridge Public Safety on Thursday, December 16, 2021

After further investigation, the incident was determined to be accidental and no arrests were made.

Harrell was a member of the Florida A&M baseball team.

