Charles’ Evening Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Wednesday, Dec. 15

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Temperatures in the Big Bend and South Georgia were well above average again Wednesday afternoon. Readings were in the 70s with at least one location at 80 as of 4 p.m. Wednesday. Temperatures are forecast to dip into the 60s and upper 50s in many locations Thursday morning with a chance of patchy fog and a partly cloudy sky.

A mix of sun and clouds is in the forecast into Friday with highs near 80 and lows near 60 with a slight chance of showers. But changes are coming as we get into next weekend. Rain chances will increase starting late Saturday into Saturday night as a cold front is forecast to approach the Southeast and pass through the area on Sunday - likely in the morning. Rain chances so far will be the highest overnight Saturday at 50%, but a chance of showers can’t be ruled out Sunday morning. Highs Saturday will be near 80 with lows near 60, but Sunday will be mostly cloudy with the morning low near 60 with the high in the lower 70s.

There will be a brief period of cooler temperatures on Monday with a partly cloudy sky. The morning low is forecast to be near 50 with a daytime high of the upper 60s to near 70.

Guidance models continue to hint at a trough of low pressure aloft to move from Mexico into the Gulf Coast early in the week. This feature will provide lift to help develop a surface low and bring rain chances to the viewing area. Different models hint at different intensities of the trough and time of arrival, which make the forecast less concrete - especially since it’s nearly seven days out. For now, rain chances are at 40% for Tuesday and 20% for Wednesday morning.

