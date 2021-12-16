Advertisement

Former WCTV anchor Shonda Knight remembers her time with Art Myers

By WCTV Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 12:22 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Shonda Knight, who co-anchored with Art Myers on the Good Morning Show for 10 years, spoke to Julie Montanaro about what it was like to work with a legend.

“His voice I think is synonymous with mornings for people around here,” Knight said. “There’s a bit of reassurance that always came with Art.”

Knight also said Art is always calm under pressure, especially during breaking news situations.

Watch the full sit-down interview in the video player at the top of this story.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jarvis Strickland is battling terminal cancer, according to his family. They are seeking a...
Man who killed Wakulla track coach in hit and run seeking compassionate release
Pera Aguilar was charged for driving under the influence and for driving with a suspended...
Mother accused of leaving young children home alone while drinking at a bar
A popular Valdosta radio personality was ambushed outside his radio station on January 20,...
Unsolved Georgia: Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office to release call made by slain radio DJ
Joan Halstead, John Rider and Jay Ketcik are accused of voting more than once.
3 Fla. retirement community residents accused of voting fraud
Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
TPD: Pedestrian taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after being hit on Mahan Drive

Latest News

Before Art’s big day, WCTV will air a special broadcast at noon Thursday, Dec. 16, recapping...
Signing Off: A Farewell to Art Myers
Art will be passing out more free mugs with his likeness, so you can keep waking up with him...
Art Myers’ final Tasty Farewell Tour stop at WCTV this Friday, Dec. 17
Pastor Kenneth Frame has watched Art Myers on the Good Morning Show for years.
Pastor pens poem for Art Myers’ retirement
Art Myers gives a former co-anchor a high five
Former co-anchors congratulate Art Myers on retirement