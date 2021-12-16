“If he’s out there, he’s fighting for us”: search continues for Tallahassee man missing in Tennessee tornadoes

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - One Tallahassee family is holding out hope and asking for prayers and positivity as they continue searching for missing husband and father.

Jamie Hall has been missing since tornadoes struck Tennessee on Friday. He was there on a duck hunting trip with eight members of his family. His brother-in-law and nephew, Steve and Grayson Gunn, both died in the storms.

Hall’s family is sending the message to continue praying and hoping for a miracle.

Daughter Kayla Hall said Wednesday, that she knows her father, and “if he’s still out there it’s because he’s fighting hard for us.”

Jamie’s wife and son continue searching the area, both on foot and with divers on the lake near the resort the family was staying.

Kayla says their family needs prayers, and says the outpouring of support from the community is helping them continue fighting.

On Wednesday Kayla shared a message from her grandmother, Jamie’s mother.

“Her only request from everyone is to recite Psalms 91,” Kayla said. “Is to have that in their spirit when they pray, to read that, because daddy loved that, Meme loves that scripture. It just hold us all together and allows us to hold some faith that he’ll come home.”

Kayla says the more people praying and spreading the word, and his picture, they hope more people will help in their search.

A Gofundme has been set up to support the Hall family as they continue searching. In one day, it raised more than $9,000.

The Hall family will be holding a vigil Thursday at 5:00pm, at Church of God of Prophecy on Dade Street.

The family is asking everyone to wear a mask.

