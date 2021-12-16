Advertisement

“If he’s out there, he’s fighting for us”: search continues for Tallahassee man missing in Tennessee tornadoes

Hall’s family is sending the message to continue praying and hoping for a miracle.
Hall’s family is sending the message to continue praying and hoping for a miracle.(WCTV)
By Emma Wheeler
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 7:26 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - One Tallahassee family is holding out hope and asking for prayers and positivity as they continue searching for missing husband and father.

Jamie Hall has been missing since tornadoes struck Tennessee on Friday. He was there on a duck hunting trip with eight members of his family. His brother-in-law and nephew, Steve and Grayson Gunn, both died in the storms.

Hall’s family is sending the message to continue praying and hoping for a miracle.

Daughter Kayla Hall said Wednesday, that she knows her father, and “if he’s still out there it’s because he’s fighting hard for us.”

Jamie’s wife and son continue searching the area, both on foot and with divers on the lake near the resort the family was staying.

Kayla says their family needs prayers, and says the outpouring of support from the community is helping them continue fighting.

On Wednesday Kayla shared a message from her grandmother, Jamie’s mother.

“Her only request from everyone is to recite Psalms 91,” Kayla said. “Is to have that in their spirit when they pray, to read that, because daddy loved that, Meme loves that scripture. It just hold us all together and allows us to hold some faith that he’ll come home.”

Kayla says the more people praying and spreading the word, and his picture, they hope more people will help in their search.

A Gofundme has been set up to support the Hall family as they continue searching. In one day, it raised more than $9,000.

The Hall family will be holding a vigil Thursday at 5:00pm, at Church of God of Prophecy on Dade Street.

The family is asking everyone to wear a mask.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Tallahassee Police Department says an adult male has been taken to the hospital with life...
TPD: Man dies following single-vehicle crash on Parsons Rest
Jarvis Strickland is battling terminal cancer, according to his family. They are seeking a...
Man who killed Wakulla track coach in hit and run seeking compassionate release
Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
TPD: Pedestrian taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after being hit on Mahan Drive
Generic logo for City of Tallahassee
Ransomware attack on national HR, payroll company impacting City of Tallahassee
Praying for a miracle: More than 100 people gathered Monday to pray for the search for Jamie...
‘Pray for a miracle’: Tallahassee residents join family, friends of missing man in Tennessee to pray over search for him

Latest News

It has been warm and dry, but better rain chances arrive during the weekend. Meteorologist...
Charles’ Evening Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Wednesday, Dec. 15
FAMU honors former president Walter L. Smith during memorial service
The Madison County Cowboys football team, fresh off their fourth state championship in five...
Reboot Complete: 1A State Champion Madison County visits WCTV’s studio
Valdosta State Blazer fans took to the streets to cheer on the Blazer football team Tuesday as...
Blazer fans send off football team ahead of national title game