Pastor pens poem for Art Myers’ retirement
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Pastor Kenneth Frame has watched Art Myers on the Good Morning Show for years.
“Every day, I watch Art, my wife won’t have it any other way. I tried to turn it to CNN and she said, oh no, we need WCTV,” Frame said. “Art Myers, he’s just funny. I like him.”
Frame, a Tallahassee parking enforcement technician and pastor of Mt. Carmel Missionary Baptist Church in Port St. Joe, writes poetry on the side. He wanted to do something special for Myers’ retirement.
“Art Myers is a cool dude and me and my wife just get so tickled when he’s on the news and the little jokes he tells - they’re so corny though - but he’s a cool dude and I wanted to do something special for him,” Frame said. “I know he’s leaving us but he has truly been an inspiration to all the citizens here in this beautiful city we call Tallahassee.”
The Journalist Love
Dedication is something that can’t be taught
It is the character of the soul that shapes the heart
For 37 year he’s passed every test
By giving Tallahassee and South Georgia his very best
Waking up each day at the crack of dawn
Kissing his wife Dee-Dee before leaving his home
You see she is a big part of his major success
For God blessed him with his very best
As the birds in trees sing their songs
To honor Art Myers who is moving on
For he worked hard to get the news just right
For WCTV was a part his life
Working every day with the cast and crew
To make sure that our citizens had the right news
For this man of integrity was one of a kind
For his love for journalism will touch your mind
The son of an Air Force Pilot who raised him just right
So the dreams he had could take flight
For the college he chose was TCC
And this is where he earned his journalist degree
And started his career at WCTV
In the beautiful city of Tallahassee
Now I was a little surprised when I saw him dance
And I said to my wife, he must have ants in his paints
But either way he got the job done
Because him and his news team was just having some fun
We will miss Art Myers every single day
And we will always remember you when we pray
Farewell our friend and wish you the best
And please take some time to get a little rest
For it will take a real hero to fill your shoes
Because no one can give us the news like you
By sharing the news of the good and the bad
But one thing is for sure he would make us laugh
For his Journalist love will always last
