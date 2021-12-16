Advertisement

Salvation Army’s Angel Tree Program hands out gifts to families in need Thursday

By Jaclyn Harold
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 6:01 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Salvation Army’s annual Angel Tree Program handed out gifts on Thursday and participants say it’s a blessing to be thought of.

Each year, donors from the community help families in need during the holidays by purchasing items on the family’s Christmas wish list.

Officials say when it comes to the holidays, families shouldn’t have to choose between gifts or necessities and the Angel Tree Program, for many, helps to relieve that stress.

This year, the program provided over 1,000 individuals with toys, diapers and other holiday wish list items purchased from donors in the community.

One woman says her brother signed her up for the program and, with a new baby at home, she’s so thankful to him and those that purchased her items.

“It’s a blessing because I just had my baby so, it’s another blessing,” said Pamela Solomon. “It feels good that people are still doing good things like that, and to know that somebody thought of me and my time.”

Salvation Army Captain Ashlee Wildish says pickup day is one of her favorite days of the year; being able to see how happy people are to receive the gifts for their families.

Volunteers helped to pass out gifts that were purchased at Thursday’s event. There were a lot of smiles shared as families left with their items for the holidays.

