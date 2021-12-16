Advertisement

Signing Off: A Farewell to Art Myers

By WCTV Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 12:46 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Longtime WCTV anchor Art Myers is retiring this Friday, Dec. 17. Before Art’s big day, WCTV aired a special broadcast at noon Thursday, Dec. 16, recapping and showing highlights from his 38-year career.

You can watch part one of the special, in which meteorologist Rob Nucatola sits down with Art to reflect on his career, in the video player at the top of this story.

Below, you’ll find the rest of the segments from the special.

PART TWO: ART’S MEMORABLE MOMENTS

PART THREE: SHONDA KNIGHT REMEMBERS WORKING WITH ART, CO-ANCHORS SEND WELL WISHES

PART FOUR: TASTY TOUR HIGHLIGHTS

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jarvis Strickland is battling terminal cancer, according to his family. They are seeking a...
Man who killed Wakulla track coach in hit and run seeking compassionate release
Pera Aguilar was charged for driving under the influence and for driving with a suspended...
Mother accused of leaving young children home alone while drinking at a bar
A popular Valdosta radio personality was ambushed outside his radio station on January 20,...
Unsolved Georgia: Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office to release call made by slain radio DJ
Joan Halstead, John Rider and Jay Ketcik are accused of voting more than once.
3 Fla. retirement community residents accused of voting fraud
Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
TPD: Pedestrian taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after being hit on Mahan Drive

Latest News

Art will be passing out more free mugs with his likeness, so you can keep waking up with him...
Art Myers’ final Tasty Farewell Tour stop at WCTV this Friday, Dec. 17
Pastor Kenneth Frame has watched Art Myers on the Good Morning Show for years.
Pastor pens poem for Art Myers’ retirement
Shonda Knight talks about her experience working with Art Myers
Former WCTV anchor Shonda Knight remembers her time with Art Myers
Art Myers gives a former co-anchor a high five
Former co-anchors congratulate Art Myers on retirement