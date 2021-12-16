Tallahassee man killed in Jackson County crash, FHP says

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Highway Patrol says a 30-year-old Tallahassee man died in a single-vehicle crash on I-10 in Jackson County early Thursday morning.

FHP’s crash report says it happened around 4:15 a.m., near mile marker 147 on I-10 east. The car was traveling eastbound in the outside lane when it started to veer off the paved part of the road while rotating in a counter-clockwise direction, according to FHP.

The car then collided with a concrete pole, the crash report says. The man was ejected from the car and it continued to spin out until it stopped on the southern grass shoulder of I-10. Troopers found the man’s body near the car, the crash report says.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.