Advertisement

Tallahassee man killed in Jackson County crash, FHP says

Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) logo and crime scene tape
Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) logo and crime scene tape(AP/WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 3:03 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Highway Patrol says a 30-year-old Tallahassee man died in a single-vehicle crash on I-10 in Jackson County early Thursday morning.

FHP’s crash report says it happened around 4:15 a.m., near mile marker 147 on I-10 east. The car was traveling eastbound in the outside lane when it started to veer off the paved part of the road while rotating in a counter-clockwise direction, according to FHP.

The car then collided with a concrete pole, the crash report says. The man was ejected from the car and it continued to spin out until it stopped on the southern grass shoulder of I-10. Troopers found the man’s body near the car, the crash report says.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jarvis Strickland is battling terminal cancer, according to his family. They are seeking a...
Man who killed Wakulla track coach in hit and run seeking compassionate release
Pera Aguilar was charged for driving under the influence and for driving with a suspended...
Mother accused of leaving young children home alone while drinking at a bar
A popular Valdosta radio personality was ambushed outside his radio station on January 20,...
Unsolved Georgia: Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office to release call made by slain radio DJ
Joan Halstead, John Rider and Jay Ketcik are accused of voting more than once.
3 Fla. retirement community residents accused of voting fraud
Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
TPD: Pedestrian taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after being hit on Mahan Drive

Latest News

FILE PHOTO: Generic image of a baby ultrasound
Florida officials push local governments to defend abortion access
The Valdosta Fire Department says it responded to a house fire on East Park Avenue just after...
Valdosta firefighters put out house fire on East Park Ave.
Hall’s family is sending the message to continue praying and hoping for a miracle.
“If he’s out there, he’s fighting for us”: search continues for Tallahassee man missing in Tennessee tornadoes
“If he’s out there, he’s fighting for us”: search continues for Tallahassee man missing in Tennessee tornadoes