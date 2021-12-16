Valdosta firefighters put out house fire on East Park Ave.

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) - The Valdosta Fire Department says it responded to a house fire on East Park Avenue just after midnight on Thursday, Dec. 16.

According to VFD, firefighters were sent to the 2200 block of East Park Ave. around 12:08 a.m. The first fire unit arrived on the scene within four minutes and found heavy smoke and flames coming from the structure’s roof.

The department says its firefighters were quickly able to bring the fire under control.

“A total of 17 VFD personnel responded to the scene,” the press release says.

The Valdosta Police Department and South Georgia Medical Center EMS also responded to the scene.

VFD says the cause of the fire is still under investigation. The department did not report any injuries in this fire.

