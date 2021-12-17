Advertisement

From the Archive: ‘Art, Do My Job’ segments

By WCTV Staff
Updated: 1 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - As the WCTV team prepared for longtime morning anchor Art Myers’ retirement, our newsroom dug through the archive for his old stories.

One segment we unearthed was “Art, Do My Job” in which Art took a crack at odd jobs around Big Bend and South Georgia communities.

In the video player at the top of this story, you’ll see Art sweeping chimneys before Santa Claus makes his grand entrance.

Below, you’ll find Art preaching at a Baptist church, reading “No, David!” at a Cairo daycare and trying his best not to get stung by bees.

ART THE PASTOR

ART AT DAYCARE

ART THE BEEKEEPER

