Art’s final newscast at WCTV

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - After 38 years of reporting the news at WCTV, Art Myers anchored his final show on Dec. 17, 2021.

Before and after the show, Art greeted viewers from around the Big Bend and South Georgia who stopped by the station for good eats, memories and mugs.

You can watch the first segment from Art’s final show, in which he spoke to Tallahassee Mayor John Dailey about the community he calls home, at the top of this story.

Below, you’ll find the rest of the segments from Art’s very last broadcast.

DEEDEE MYERS JOINS WCTV AT NOON

ROB’S FORECAST

JULIE MONTANARO REFLECTS ON ART’S MOST INSPIRING STORIES

ART’S FINAL GOODBYE

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.