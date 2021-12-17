Advertisement

Charles’ Evening Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Thursday, Dec. 16

By Charles Roop
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 7:00 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The radar was active in the eastern Big Bend Thursday afternoon as showers were moving northerly and approaching South Georgia. Rain chances will likely stick around - mainly east of Tallahassee and Cairo - with temperatures ranging from the upper 60s west to near 80 east for the rest of the afternoon and evening. A few overnight showers can not be ruled out overnight with a mostly cloudy sky, a low near 60, and the possibility of dense fog. The National Weather Service issued a dense fog advisory for most of the viewing area until 10 a.m. Friday.

A chance of a few showers remains for Friday under a mostly cloudy sky with highs from the mid 70s to near 80. Rain chances will be at 30% Friday.

The weather pattern will become active over the weekend as a cold front is forecast to approach the Southeast Saturday and bring a chance of showers starting Saturday afternoon and evening. The highs will be back in the 70s with a morning low close to 60 again. The highest rain chances begin around and after dusk Saturday and remain elevated through the night and into Sunday. Rain odds will be at 60% with lows in the 60s Sunday and highs in the mid 70s.

Rain chances, though low, will hang around Monday as guidance models continue to bring a trough of low pressure aloft to help develop a surface low in the Gulf of Mexico and bring a good chance of rain. After the low and associated cold front pass, we’ll see a clearer sky and more seasonable temperatures starting Wednesday. The Wednesday morning low will be near 50 with a high near 65, and Thursday’s low will be in the lower to mid 40s with highs near 70 under a mostly sunny sky.

