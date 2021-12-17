Elf Night returns to Tallahassee, bringing the community together

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Elf night is back in Tallahassee: The city sponsored event showcased thousands of lights and stations for families to enjoy

Hundreds of people gathered at Dorothy B. Oven Park to enjoy one of Tallahassee’s holiday season staples.

“The free cookies are amazing. The hot chocolate is amazing, lights are amazing. I love you Santa!”

Elf Night means magical lights and fun for all to enjoy, making it a true Tallahassee staple.

“When we do stuff like this it’s very nice and it brings the town together and it’s just amazing,” shared Tallahassee resident Amber Gray.

“The lights are pretty cool. It’s pretty cool how they’re doing this for the community and like it helps everybody just come in for free and let kids meet the snowman and the guy from surfs up or whatever his name is,” said Tallahassee resident Silas Latimer. “I wish Santa was out here I was really looking forward to telling him to give me a new go-cart and xbox.”

But right in the middle of the interview Santa did show up, which was a pleasant surprise for everyone.

“Ohhhhhh nice! It’s really cool how Santa and Mrs. Claus are coming out,” exclaimed Latimer.

Elf Night proved to be a night of escape from everyday life.

“There’s a lot of crazy stuff going on right now and it’s just good to see that everyone can come together and just be with each other and to be together and you know it’s just cool,” explained Gray. “You know we have our pets, our kids, it’s amazing. It just couldn’t be better than this.”

And with Christmas just nine days away, residents say Elf Night was the perfect way to get into the spirit.

If you missed Elf Night Thursday, you can still check out the holiday light display at Dorothy B Oven Park weekdays from 6-11pm and weekends from 5:30-11pm until New Years Day.

