FSU vs. UCF Hoops in Orange Bowl Basketball Classic canceled

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (247Sports) - Florida State was scheduled to face UCF in the 2021 Orange Bowl Classic at FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Fla. on Saturday at 3:30 p.m., but the game has been canceled due to medical-related issues, specifically Covid protocols, within FSU’s program.

The result of the game is a no-contest.

FSU’s next scheduled game is on Tuesday, December 21 against North Florida in Tallahassee. That game is scheduled to tip-off at 7 p.m. on Bally Sports. There is no word at this time if that game will be impacted by this development.

