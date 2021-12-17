Advertisement

Guilty verdict reached in Tallahassee double-murder trial

A jury deliberated for less than an hour before finding Thyland Jones guilty of a 2017 double...
By Julie Montanaro
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 8:13 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A jury deliberated for less than an hour before finding Thyland Jones guilty of a 2017 double murder.

Jones was accused of killing Shomari Fuller and Nakenya Richardson.  Both were shot repeatedly and found dead in the front seat of a car on Tyson Green Way. Prosecutors say the shooting stemmed from an argument over money and accusations of fake drugs.

The verdict comes after a three-day trial in which prosecutors called both of Jones’ co-defendants to the stand. Charges against them are still pending.

The jury started deliberating around 5:40 p.m. Thursday evening and within an hour returned to the courtroom with a verdict, finding Jones guilty on two counts of first-degree murder.

Family members for both Fuller and Richardson shared victim impact statements in court, prosecutors say, before the judge sentenced Jones to life in prison.

