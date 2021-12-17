Advertisement

Sheriff: Couple dies after vehicle’s stolen catalytic converter leads to carbon monoxide poisoning

By WALB News Team
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 10:55 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
HOMERVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - A Clinch County couple died from carbon monoxide poisoning after it was found that the catalytic converter was stolen from their vehicle, according to Sheriff Stephen Tinsley.

On Wednesday afternoon, the sheriff’s office responded and found the couple deceased in their vehicle.

“Upon investigation, it was determined that the couple died of carbon monoxide poisoning,” the sheriff wrote in a Facebook post. “The catalytic converter was missing from their vehicle, and the exhaust from the idling vehicle entered the passenger compartment, thereby causing the victims to be overcome by the toxic exhaust fumes and ultimately, result in their untimely death.”

A vehicle’s catalytic converter, Tinsley pointed out, “converts toxic exhaust fumes to less dangerous substances, and operating a vehicle missing its catalytic converter can be deadly, as proven by (Wednesday’s) incident.”

The sheriff said there has been a surge of catalytic converter thefts in the area.

Tinsley said stealing them is not a victimless crime.

“You are putting lives in danger. Furthermore, trespassing on someone’s property for the purpose of stealing their stuff can be dangerous — or even deadly — particularly if the property owner feels his/her life is in danger,” Tinsley said. “Keep in mind, we live in South Georgia where people often exercise their 2nd Amendment rights.”

Posted by Sheriff Stephen Tinsley - Clinch County, GA on Thursday, December 16, 2021

