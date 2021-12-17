Advertisement

Tallahassee man missing from Tennessee has been found dead

Hall was on a duck hunting trip with eight members of his family when tornadoes destroyed the...
Hall was on a duck hunting trip with eight members of his family when tornadoes destroyed the resort they were staying at.
By Emma Wheeler
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 12:06 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Tallahassee man missing since Friday has been found dead.

Jamie Hall went missing after tornadoes struck Tennessee. Hall’s family confirmed through social media his body was found on Thursday.

Hall was on a duck hunting trip with eight members of his family when tornadoes destroyed the resort they were staying at.

His brother-in-law and nephew, Steve and Grayson Gunn, were also killed in the storm.

On Thursday dozens of family and friends gathered at Hall’s childhood church to pray, sing and talk about Hall.

“It was one of the greatest things I’ve seen, to see how my father’s touched everybody’s life,” said son Jamie Jr.

Daughter Kayla Hall says seeing the outpouring of support has given the family strength.

“It made me the happiest daddy’s girl in the world to know everybody was out there for my daddy,” Kayla said.

Daughter Ashleigh Hall remembers her father as a worshipper, who loved having fun.

“He always wanted to joke around, he always wanted to keep up with the trends,” Ashleigh said.

During Thursday’s vigil, family and friends said coming together in prayer is what Jamie would have wanted, adding that he would be telling everyone not to be worrying about him, and instead be praying for the other families that were impacted by the storm.

“I know we’re mourning but my dad would want us to also acknowledge and pray for those that lost so much,” Ashleigh said.

A Gofundme page has been set up to help support the Hall family.

