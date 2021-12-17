Unsolved Georgia: Death of South Georgia radio personality still unsolved 10 years later

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A cruel crime rocked a South Georgia community when a popular Valdosta radio personality was ambushed outside the radio station.

Nearly 10 years later, the crime is still unsolved.

For the first time, we are able to hear some of the final words as Stephon “Juan Gatti” Edgerton as he called 911 to describe his own assassin.

The booth at 96.7 FM is now named in Edgerton’s honor.

“To just keep hope alive. Keep him afloat,” said Kiki Chanel, a disc jockey at 96.7. “You know, keep the memory alive.”

The callous killing just out front changed the landscape forever.

Burglar bars and surveillance cameras were installed and the station’s general manager has lived on the site ever since.

Captain Stryde Jones of the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office has been with the homicide division for 21 years and was at the scene the night it happened.

“It was a typical South Georgia, January night,” Capt. Jones remembered. “Although there was lighting at the radio station, the surrounding area was very dark, a perfect place for somebody to conceal themselves.”

Edgerton was working the Friday night shift and was the only one left as he closed up shop just before midnight.

Investigators believe the perpetrator was laying in wait, ambushing him as he made his way across the lawn to his car.

Edgerton was shot three times: Twice in the body, once in the head.

“Most likely, they came in from behind the building and was just waiting in that open area,” Capt. Jones said.

Police K9s tracked a scent to the wood line about 300 yards out from the stations. Officials say that’s where they found tire tracks and a potential second scene with cigarette butts, a drink and a ski cap. And, there was an eyewitness who says they saw a vehicle pulling out from the area and headed eastbound right after the time of the killing.

Incredibly as he lay wounded in the grass, Edgerton was able to make one final call.

For the first time, it’s been made public.

“Do you know who shot you?” asked the 911 call dispatcher.

Edgerton responded, simply, “No.”

“We do have the benefit of the 911 call and the brief information that he was able to provide,” Capt. Jones said.

Brief but important information, including a clue about the assailant.

“Someone, a white man,” Edgerton said during the call. “He ran.”

That description, the source of several theories.

“He used the term ‘White boy,’ while he was talking,” said Lowndes County Sheriff Ashley Paulk.

Paulk wasn’t in charge at the time but he believes, after receiving an anonymous tip, the description was meant to lead detections in a different direction.

“Some assumptions were immediately made, which would be reasonable assumptions, it would be a Caucasian person,” Paulk said. “Further investigation back when they were doing it. There was a fellow that he was familiar with who was African American and that was his street name.”

Sheriff Paulk now says they believe Edgerton knew his kill and claims the agency has been able to establish strong factors which would make the man a very likely suspect.

“They had some common friends and some of them were females,” he said. “It could have been the issue with one of those.”

However, the sheriff’s office says that suspect was killed a few years after Edgerton in a drug-related homicide in nearby Brooks County.

Despite the sheriff’s confidence in the theory, his agency has never obtained DNA from the unnamed man to try to match to anything left at the scene.

“We may in the future if we develop a link, but we’re just not gonna arbitrarily collect it,” Capt. Jones said.

That theory is just one they’re exploring.

The 911 call is the source of some contention within the community: Never before released to the public and only heard by a few select individuals.

“The only thing that stood out to me was that the information was just unclear,” said Reverend Floyd Rose with Serenity Church.

Rev. Floyd knew Edgerton well and spent many Sundays listening to him play the piano, welcoming the congregation as the minister of music.

“He was,” he said, “Was a good person. A real good, real good person.”

The very keys Edgerton played are still in the front of the church’s sanctuary. His music, too, lives on, though an old YouTube page and in the hearts of loved ones left behind.

He might have been a well-known radio personality, but Edgerton was first and foremost a father.

“Just his presence alone just lit up any room that he walked into,” his daughter, Mia Edgerton, said.

She was just 13 when her dad was taken. She’s worked hard to move past the trauma of that night.

“You know, and I don’t think I don’t think my father would be disappointed that I decided to let go and, you know, focus on my healing and loving toward impact in the world in a positive way,” she said.

Now a student, a neuro-scientist working on her PhD, Mia says her biggest accomplishment is becoming a mother and plans to honor her father at her wedding next month.

“I plan to walk down the aisle to him singing and playing, like a recording of him,” he said.

Both of Edgerton’s boys were so young at the time of the tragedy but are now shining, too.

18-year-old Christian is the team captain for the Brooks County football team, who brought home a state title last week.

“He would have been psyched, just like I was,” he said. “He definitely would have been happy. I wish I could have seen him up in the stands.”

His coach, Maurice Freeman, says it’s been an honor to fulfill a pact he made to an old friend.

“I promised his dad that I would do my best with him,” Freeman recounted.

Meanwhile, 16-year-old Winston pushes through the pain of the loss by making music at Valdosta High as the number one tuba player in the state of Georgia.

He says it keeps him connected with his late father.

“The sole fact that he is irreplaceable and still has such a large impact on my existence with him not being here, you know, speaks volumes for me,” he said.

Meanwhile his widow, Hilda, recently re-married to a good man, finding the sliver lining in life.

She says, though, she’ll never forget about Edgerton.

“It seems unreal, there are no answers, there’s no more knowledge out thee than we’re led to believe,” she said. “That bothers me.”

She doesn’t quite believe law enforcement’s theory.

“Being that I know he had a background in the military, being that I know how smart he was. He solidly meant exactly what he said, that was not a nickname. He did not now that person, because if he did he would have said something for us to know it. Stephon would not have left that open like that.”

Stephon “Juan Gatti” Edgerton would have celebrated his 50th birthday on December 15. Next month is the 10-year anniversary of the day they laid him to rest and will be the da his little girl will walk down the aisle without him.

Detectives say they sent out evidence for new testing within the last month and are hoping one of you will provide the final piece of this puzzle.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office at 229-671-2958.

