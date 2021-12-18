Charles’ Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Saturday, Dec. 18

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Another mild December morning was in place across the region with 7 a.m. temperatures in the upper 50s to the 60s - about 10 to 20 degrees above average for mid December. Showers were also to the west as a cold front was moving easterly through the Deep South. Rain chances will be in the slight category for Saturday, but increase after dusk to likely category overnight with an isolated chance of thunderstorms. A marginal risk of severe weather was put in place by the Storm Prediction Center for places near and west of Tallahassee and Thomasville for a very low threat of damaging wind gusts. Highs will be close to 80 again inland Saturday with overnight lows back in the 60s for most locations.

SPC issues Day 1 Marginal Convective Risk at Dec 18, 12:51z for TAE https://t.co/K2euUeJ2NB pic.twitter.com/O5UocwbwT6 — IEMBot TAE (@iembot_tae) December 18, 2021

As the forecast has the front pass through the area Sunday, the moisture content will be enough to keep a few on-and-off showers during the day with a mostly cloudy sky. Highs will be in the mid 70s with lows dropping into the 60s Monday morning.

The break from the rain Monday will be short lived as a small trough of low pressure aloft will induce a surface low in the western and central Gulf of Mexico and inch closer to the viewing area throughout the day. Rain odds will increase around dusk and be very likely overnight into Tuesday. Timing differences existed with the American GFS and the European models with the former calling for the rain to leave as late as Wednesday morning. Because of continued inconsistencies, slight rain chances will be kept for Wednesday morning. Clearing is expected throughout Wednesday, and forecast highs will be in the 60s.

