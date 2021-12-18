Advertisement

Teenager killed in Suwannee County crash

A Suwannee County crash killed a teenager Friday night.
A Suwannee County crash killed a teenager Friday night.(AP/WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 6:20 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A teenager was killed following a head-on collision in rural Suwannee County Friday night.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 19-year-old male from Wellborn, Fla. was driving eastbound in a sedan along CR 252 near 99th Lane just before midnight.

The teen reportedly crossed the center line and drove into the path of an oncoming pickup truck driven by another teenager.

The driver of the sedan was pronounced dead at the scene, according to FHP. The other driver suffered minor injuries in the crash.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hall was on a duck hunting trip with eight members of his family when tornadoes destroyed the...
Tallahassee man missing from Tennessee has been found dead
A jury deliberated for less than an hour before finding Thyland Jones guilty of a 2017 double...
Guilty verdict reached in Tallahassee double-murder trial
Clinch County
Sheriff: Couple dies after vehicle’s stolen catalytic converter leads to carbon monoxide poisoning
21-year-old Dalton Harrell was accidentally shot to death, according to Bainbridge Public...
Accidental shooting leads to death of FAMU baseball player in Bainbridge
The photo shows two men holding large amounts of cash posing with Santa inside the mall located...
Man arrested on outstanding warrants after seen posing with Santa at the mall

Latest News

Rain chances will increase Saturday night as a cold front is forecast to approach the area....
Charles’ Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Saturday, Dec. 18
Charles' Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Saturday, Dec. 18
Charles' Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Saturday, Dec. 18
Tallahassee kindergartners get an early Christmas gift thanks to generous donations.
‘I just want everyone to be happy’: Tallahassee kindergartners feel the Christmas love from the community
Carrabelle native Buck O'Neil joins Baseball Hall of Fame
Carrabelle native Buck O’Neil joins Baseball Hall of Fame