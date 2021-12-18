Teenager killed in Suwannee County crash

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A teenager was killed following a head-on collision in rural Suwannee County Friday night.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 19-year-old male from Wellborn, Fla. was driving eastbound in a sedan along CR 252 near 99th Lane just before midnight.

The teen reportedly crossed the center line and drove into the path of an oncoming pickup truck driven by another teenager.

The driver of the sedan was pronounced dead at the scene, according to FHP. The other driver suffered minor injuries in the crash.

