Charles’ Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Sunday, Dec. 19

By Charles Roop
Published: Dec. 19, 2021 at 9:48 AM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Showers and a few thunderstorms were moving through the Big Bend and South Georgia Sunday morning with the strongest activity in the eastern counties. We could see more showers as the cold front moves through the viewing area during the day. Highs will reach into the lower to mid 70s with higher rain chances in the morning (70%) but decrease to 40% in the afternoon.

The sky will remain cloudy Sunday night with cooler temperatures than previous nights. Lows will be closer to 50 Monday morning. There will be a break in the rainfall early Monday, but that will be short lived.

A trough of low pressure aloft, which was over the Southwest U.S. and northern Mexico Sunday morning, is forecast to move east and help develop a surface low in the western Gulf of Mexico by early Monday. The low is forecast to bring in a steady rain as soon as late Monday afternoon and advance through the viewing area in the evening and overnight hours. Rain will be likely Monday night and Tuesday with the morning low near 50 and a high near 60. A few exiting showers will be possible Wednesday morning. Once the low and associated cold front passes Wednesday, a clearing sky will take place and rain chances will drop to near zero for the rest of the week.

The morning lows Thursday and Friday will actually be closer to the normal low for late December (lower 40s) with highs in the upper 60s to near 70 under a mostly sunny sky. Rain chances will be near zero. The center of high pressure that will arrive to the region mid week is forecast to move east into the Atlantic late Christmas Eve (Friday), and shift the winds to bring a southerly flow. That will increase the dewpoints and, therefore, the morning lows Christmas Day. The morning low will be near 50 with a high Saturday in the mid to upper 70s with a partly cloudy sky. The use of large jackets will not be needed and the consumption of hot beverages may not be as desired for Christmas Day.

