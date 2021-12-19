Advertisement

Crash shuts down Capital Circle SE near Apalachee Parkway

A crash shut down all lanes of Capital Circle SE near Apalachee Pkwy Sunday afternoon.
A crash shut down all lanes of Capital Circle SE near Apalachee Pkwy Sunday afternoon.
By WCTV Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2021 at 1:55 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - An injury crash has shut down Capital Circle SE at Apalachee Parkway, according to Tallahassee Police.

All lanes of travel from Apalachee to Dick Wilson Blvd are closed as officers work the crash, according to TPD.

Drivers should avoid the area.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash but did not speak with an officer to call TPD at 850-891-4200.

