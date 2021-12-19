Advertisement

Lake Jackson experiencing third ‘dry down’ of 2021

The Florida Department of Environmental Protection said the sinkhole rim of Porter Sink Hole was exposed again as of December 1st.(WCTV)
By Monica Casey
Published: Dec. 19, 2021 at 4:50 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Lake Jackson, located in northern Tallahassee, is experiencing another “dry down” event.

The Florida Department of Environmental Protection said the rim of Porter Sink Hole was exposed again as of December 1st.

DEP said this is the third dry down of 2021, with two others in June and July of this year.

Parts of the lake are now dry again, revealing trash, such as empty Busch beer cans, and treasure, including shells. Buoys stand dry on land, and numerous birds wander on foot.

Lake Jackson local John Binns called it an impressive sight.

“It’s really interesting to look at and there’s not too many places like this in the world and if you live around here it’s right in your backyard so you should come check it out,” Binns said.

He added that it’s not as dry as it was in the summer.

“Oh there’s probably 20 feet more water down in the sink than there was then, but the lake bed is still dry in this area, although it’s got a lot of water in other places,” he said, gesturing to the location at the end of Faulk Road.

Binns cautioned others who might want to visit that appropriate footwear will make for a better trip.

“Wellies or galoshes, whatever you call big thick rubber boots that go up your ankle at least, because my feet are already wet! I mean, I got on some pretty decent hiking shoes, and I still got wet,” Binns said.

If you chose to visit the area, DEP urges caution, saying to watch your footing, and never walk in the sinkhole itself.

