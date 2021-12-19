LIVE BLOG: Valdosta State takes on Ferris St. in Division 2 National Championship

McKinney, TX. (WCTV) - Hey everybody! WCTV Sports’ Dominic Miranda and Ryan Kelly here at McKinney ISD Stadium for the Division 2 Football National Championship between the Valdosta State Blazers and the Ferris State Bulldogs:

1Q | 6:37: Bernhardt with a 50 yard run...followed by a 5 yard touchdown run. Bulldogs go back on top of VSU 13-7. Ferris State has only run 4 offensive plays. Bernhardt running all over the place. Makings of another shootout between these two teams.

1Q | 7:58: TOUCHDOWN BLAZERS! A BEAUTIFUL 17 yard toss from Durham to Seth McGill capping off a 13 play, 75 yard drive. What a response from the Blazers. Ivory Durham made several HUGE plays with his legs and his arm that drive. Many were 3rd down conversions. 7-6 Blazers lead.

1Q | 13:09: On Ferris State’s first offensive play from scrimmage, QB Jared Bernhardt keeps it for a 56 yard touchdown on the ground. Bulldogs go on top of the Blazers 6-0 (PAT no good). This was after VSU went 3 and out on its first possession. Ferris throws the first punch. We’ll see if VSU can respond.

Coin Toss: Ferris State wins the toss, defers, and Valdosta State will receive the opening kickoff.

