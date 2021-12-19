Advertisement

LIVE BLOG: Valdosta State takes on Ferris St. in Division 2 National Championship

Valdosta State Head Coach Gary Goff looks on as his team prepares for the 2021 DII National...
Valdosta State Head Coach Gary Goff looks on as his team prepares for the 2021 DII National Championship(Ryan Kelly/WCTV Sports)
By Dominic Miranda and Ryan Kelly
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 8:52 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

McKinney, TX. (WCTV) - Hey everybody! WCTV Sports’ Dominic Miranda and Ryan Kelly here at McKinney ISD Stadium for the Division 2 Football National Championship between the Valdosta State Blazers and the Ferris State Bulldogs:

1Q | 6:37: Bernhardt with a 50 yard run...followed by a 5 yard touchdown run. Bulldogs go back on top of VSU 13-7. Ferris State has only run 4 offensive plays. Bernhardt running all over the place. Makings of another shootout between these two teams.

1Q | 7:58: TOUCHDOWN BLAZERS! A BEAUTIFUL 17 yard toss from Durham to Seth McGill capping off a 13 play, 75 yard drive. What a response from the Blazers. Ivory Durham made several HUGE plays with his legs and his arm that drive. Many were 3rd down conversions. 7-6 Blazers lead.

1Q | 13:09: On Ferris State’s first offensive play from scrimmage, QB Jared Bernhardt keeps it for a 56 yard touchdown on the ground. Bulldogs go on top of the Blazers 6-0 (PAT no good). This was after VSU went 3 and out on its first possession. Ferris throws the first punch. We’ll see if VSU can respond.

Coin Toss: Ferris State wins the toss, defers, and Valdosta State will receive the opening kickoff.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hall was on a duck hunting trip with eight members of his family when tornadoes destroyed the...
Tallahassee man missing from Tennessee has been found dead
A jury deliberated for less than an hour before finding Thyland Jones guilty of a 2017 double...
Guilty verdict reached in Tallahassee double-murder trial
Clinch County
Sheriff: Couple dies after vehicle’s stolen catalytic converter leads to carbon monoxide poisoning
21-year-old Dalton Harrell was accidentally shot to death, according to Bainbridge Public...
Accidental shooting leads to death of FAMU baseball player in Bainbridge
The photo shows two men holding large amounts of cash posing with Santa inside the mall located...
Man arrested on outstanding warrants after seen posing with Santa at the mall

Latest News

FSU vs. UCF Hoops in Orange Bowl Basketball Classic canceled
21-year-old Dalton Harrell was accidentally shot to death, according to Bainbridge Public...
Accidental shooting leads to death of FAMU baseball player in Bainbridge
The Madison County Cowboys football team, fresh off their fourth state championship in five...
Reboot Complete: 1A State Champion Madison County visits WCTV’s studio
Valdosta State Blazer fans took to the streets to cheer on the Blazer football team Tuesday as...
Blazer fans send off football team ahead of national title game