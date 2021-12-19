Advertisement

P&G recalls some conditioner, shampoo sprays over carcinogen concern

By CNN
Published: Dec. 19, 2021 at 10:53 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
(CNN) - Proctor and Gamble is issuing a voluntary recall of more than 30 aerosal spray products, including dry shampoo and dry conditioner.

The recall is due to concerns over the levels of the chemical benzene, which is known to cause cancer.

Products from the brands Pantene, Aussie, Herbal Essences and Waterless are included in the recall.

The Food and Drug Administration says that Proctor and Gamble have not received any reports of adverse events related to the recall.

The company says it is pulling the products out of an abundance of caution.

