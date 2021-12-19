VSU’s Gary Goff accepts head coaching position at McNeese State

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A day after falling just short in the Division II national championship game, Valdosta State’s Head Coach Gary Goff accepted the same position at McNeese State in Louisiana.

The announcement came from McNeese State’s official Twitter account Sunday afternoon.

This is a developing story. Stay with WCTV for the latest.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.