VSU’s Gary Goff accepts head coaching position at McNeese State

Valdosta State Head Coach Gary Goff looks on as his team prepares for the 2021 DII National...
Valdosta State Head Coach Gary Goff looks on as his team prepares for the 2021 DII National Championship(Ryan Kelly/WCTV Sports)
By Ryan Kelly
Published: Dec. 19, 2021 at 5:54 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A day after falling just short in the Division II national championship game, Valdosta State’s Head Coach Gary Goff accepted the same position at McNeese State in Louisiana.

The announcement came from McNeese State’s official Twitter account Sunday afternoon.

This is a developing story. Stay with WCTV for the latest.

