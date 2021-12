BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - An accident involving an overturned semi-truck has affected traffic, according to Bainbridge Public Safety (BPS).

The accident happened around 1:40 p.m. on the ramp from Dothan Road to the bypass headed towards Bainbridge.

The ramp is now closed at this time.

