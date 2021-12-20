Charles’ Evening Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Sunday, Dec. 19

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The rain that moved through the area Sunday shifted to the southeast to near Gainesville as of 5 p.m. The cold front passed by earlier in the day, and will usher in cooler temperatures with somewhat drier conditions. It will not be enough to remove all of the cloud coverage overnight. Mostly high, thin clouds will move through the area overnight with the potential of low-level cloudiness to develop overnight. Lows will be near 50 inland.

Rain chances will increase late Monday and through the night into Tuesday as a surface low moves eastward through the Gulf of Mexico Monday. Highs will be closer to average - the lower to mid 60s - under a mostly cloudy sky and a northeasterly breeze. As the low gets closer to the Florida Peninsula, rain chances will be between 80% and 90% Monday night into Tuesday with lows near 50 and highs in the lower 50s. The rain will slowly move to the east as the low is forecast to move into the Atlantic late Tuesday. Rain chances will stay high Tuesday night, but decrease to 20% Wednesday morning. The sky will slowly clear with highs getting into the 60s on Wednesday.

As high pressure at the surface takes control of the weather, the weather will also be cooler just before Christmas. Highs Thursday will be in the 60s but warm to near 70 Friday with lows near 40.

The aforementioned surface high is forecast to move east into the Atlantic, and bring a southerly flow to the region late Friday into Christmas Eve. The “floor” of how low the morning lows will go will then increase to near 50 Christmas morning, but ridging aloft will help to keep the weather tranquil for the rest of the Christmas weekend. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s Saturday and Sunday, with Sunday’s morning low in the middle 50s.

