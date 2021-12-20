Funeral arrangements made for Tallahassee man found dead after tornado outbreak

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The family of a Tallahassee man who was found dead in Tennessee following a tornado outbreak in several states says they have made funeral arrangements for him.

Jamie Hall was on a duck hunting trip with eight members of his family when tornadoes destroyed the resort they were staying at. The Hall family confirmed his body was found on Thursday, Dec. 16, via social media.

Steve and Grayson Gunn, Hall’s brother-in-law and nephew, were also killed in the storm.

Hall’s funeral is scheduled for 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 22, at City Church, which is located at 3215 Sessions Rd. in Tallahassee. After the service, the family is asking people to meet them at New Light Church for the recommitment of the body. That church can be found on New Light Church Road in Crawfordville, Florida.

The Hall family is asking people attending the funeral to wear Crocs as a homage to Jamie’s life and last moments.

A Gofundme page has been set up to help support the Hall family.

