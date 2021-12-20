Advertisement

GALLERY: TMH NICU babies rocking holiday outfits!

It’s the most wonderful time of the year, and nurses at Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare’s NICU...
It’s the most wonderful time of the year, and nurses at Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare’s NICU are making sure families can bask in the holiday spirit.(TMH)
By Pat Mueller
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 12:32 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - It’s the most wonderful time of the year, and nurses at Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare’s NICU are making sure families can bask in the holiday spirit.

The nurses dressed the hospital’s tiniest patients in “ugly” holiday sweaters to fend off any Scrooges in the NICU.

Below, you’ll find a gallery with all the babies rocking the fun, creative sweaters.

Caption

TMH says it is home to the only neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) and high-risk labor and delivery unit in the Big Bend region. Beyond delivering high-quality care for sick and premature babies, the NICU team also works to make sure the unit is a comfortable environment for the families and babies, TMH says.

“Having a baby in the NICU can be unexpected and challenging for families, making the holidays feel less merry,” TMH says. “Bringing the festive fun to these little ones and their parents through this annual tradition is just one of the many ways our team works to normalize the NICU environment and make an uncertain time special for families.”

The hospital says the night team crafted the sweaters, while the dayside squad dressed the babies up in their new holiday outfits.

There’s ❄️ snow way ❄️ we would miss our favorite holiday tradition! This year, our NICU babies 👶 are sleigh-ing it in...

Posted by Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare on Monday, December 20, 2021

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash shut down all lanes of Capital Circle SE near Apalachee Pkwy Sunday afternoon.
UPDATE: Capital Circle SE reopened following Sunday crash
The Florida Department of Environmental Protection said the sinkhole rim of Porter Sink Hole...
Lake Jackson experiencing third ‘dry down’ of 2021
A Suwannee County crash killed a teenager Friday night.
Teenager killed in Suwannee County crash
The photo shows two men holding large amounts of cash posing with Santa inside the mall located...
Man arrested on outstanding warrants after seen posing with Santa at the mall
Hall was on a duck hunting trip with eight members of his family when tornadoes destroyed the...
Tallahassee man missing from Tennessee has been found dead

Latest News

GALLERY: TMH NICU babies rocking holiday outfits!
Jamie Hall was on a duck hunting trip with eight members of his family when tornadoes destroyed...
Funeral arrangements made for Tallahassee man found dead after tornado outbreak
Greenwood Cemetery veterans get honored with wreaths ahead of National Wreath Day.
Greenwood cemetery veterans are honored by Representative Al Lawson and Wreaths of America
Generic graphic -- Leon County Booking Report
Leon County Booking Report: Dec. 20, 2021