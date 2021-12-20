GALLERY: TMH NICU babies rocking holiday outfits!

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - It’s the most wonderful time of the year, and nurses at Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare’s NICU are making sure families can bask in the holiday spirit.

The nurses dressed the hospital’s tiniest patients in “ugly” holiday sweaters to fend off any Scrooges in the NICU.

Below, you’ll find a gallery with all the babies rocking the fun, creative sweaters.

TMH says it is home to the only neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) and high-risk labor and delivery unit in the Big Bend region. Beyond delivering high-quality care for sick and premature babies, the NICU team also works to make sure the unit is a comfortable environment for the families and babies, TMH says.

“Having a baby in the NICU can be unexpected and challenging for families, making the holidays feel less merry,” TMH says. “Bringing the festive fun to these little ones and their parents through this annual tradition is just one of the many ways our team works to normalize the NICU environment and make an uncertain time special for families.”

The hospital says the night team crafted the sweaters, while the dayside squad dressed the babies up in their new holiday outfits.

