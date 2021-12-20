Advertisement

GBI: 7 arrested after home invasion, aggravated assault in Cairo

Handcuffs on desk
Handcuffs on desk(WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 12:38 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) - Seven people, including five juveniles, have been arrested after a home invasion in Cairo on Saturday, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).

GBI agents said around 12:50 a.m., they were requested by the Cairo Police Department to assist in an investigation regarding a home invasion and aggravated that happened in the 1100 block of 4th Street.

The victim is an elderly woman and was awakened by the sound of someone breaking into her home, according to the GBI.

She confronted the intruders who fired a weapon at her hitting her at least once. A release said the homeowner was armed with a weapon and shot back at the intruders.

The GBI said no evidence from the scene indicates any multiple intruders were hit.

After further investigation, seven people have been arrested in connection to this case. Five of the seven are juveniles and two are adults.

The adults include Deralin Williams, 17, of Baconton and Jeremy Williams 17, of Cairo.

All those arrested have been charged with aggravated assault, criminal attempt to commit murder, armed robbery, cruelty to an elderly person, burglary, and home invasion.

The GBI said additional arrests and charges are possible in this case as agents process evidence, conduct interviews, and discuss the case with prosecutors. Deputies with the Grady County Sheriff’s Office also assisted the GBI and Cairo Police with the investigation.

This case is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the GBI at (229) 225-4090 or Cairo Police at (229) 378-3096.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

