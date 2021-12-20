Greenwood cemetery veterans are honored by Representative Al Lawson and Wreaths of America

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - With National Wreath Day being Saturday Representative Al Lawson teamed up with Wreaths Across America and the Tallahassee National Cemetery for an annual wreath laying ceremony at Greenwood Cemetery in hopes of honoring and remembering all who have fought for our country.

Local veteran organizations wanted to do their part to ensure no soldier is forgotten.

The historic Greenwood Cemetery is the home to hundreds of what many call the forgotten veterans. Congressman Al Lawson adopted this cemetery in hopes to have events like this to honor the African Americans who gave their life to this country.

“Americans should realize that even though you go to the National Cemeteries, which is great, but look at all the ones over here. Maybe two or three hundred were buried right here in greenwood cemetery,” explained Senator Al Lawson.

About 130 wreaths were placed on the tombstones of those who sacrifices everything for this country.

And to honor them, the Tallahassee national cemetery, Representative Al Lawson, the buffalo soldiers, and Tallahassee’s 100 Black Men all gathered to show their respects to those who served. The groups walked around the cemetery placing wreaths on their tombstone as a lasting representation of their efforts and marking a day of remembrance to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

“It’s the right thing to do. These men fought for our country, some of them died for our country and all of them served,” said Frank Williams of the Buffalo Soldiers. “And they certainly have every right to be honored on days such as today.”

So during this holiday season, Representative Lawson wants these veteran families to know they’re not forgotten and their sacrifice is being recognized.

