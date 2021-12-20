Advertisement

Healthy Chef Ashley’s low-calorie garlic butter sauce

By Healthy Chef Ashley Douglas | @CookingHealthyWithAshley
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 3:54 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
INGREDIENTS

  • 2 medium yellow onions sliced
  • 2 sticks (8oz) of “I can’t believe it’s not butter”
  • 1 1/4 cups chicken stock
  • 1 cup of fresh parsley chopped
  • 2 tbsp(1 clove) of smashed roasted garlic
  • 1/2 of a lemon juiced
  • 1 tbsp of “complete seasoning”
  • olive oil or canola oil (for roasted garlic only)

METHOD

  • Roasted garlic: cut one clove of garlic in half. Drizzle oil over the top and wrap with foil. Bake on 400° for 30 to 40 minutes
  • Blend all of your ingredients into a medium sauce pan. Cook on medium heat for 30 minutes or until onions are translucent.

