Advertisement

Juvenile arrested after terroristic threats towards Valdosta City Schools

Handcuffs on desk
Handcuffs on desk(WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 12:59 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A Valdosta 16-year-old has been arrested after making terroristic threats toward Valdosta City Schools, according to the police department.

Police said on Dec. 13, around 10:38 p.m., someone called E911 to report that she had read a post on Instagram that involved threats towards Valdosta City Schools.

Valdosta police officers spoke with the woman that saw the threat. The threats hinted at a school shooting, as well as a bomb threat. The citizen said they had no idea where the threats originated from.

Detectives began working with the Federal Bureau of Investigation to determine who was responsible for the threats. On Dec. 14, officials said a 16-year-old student was responsible.

The juvenile told detectives that he did not mean anything with the threats, and it was a prank.

On Dec. 20, around 8:30 a.m., the juvenile was arrested for terroristic threats. He has been detained by the Department of Juvenile Justice and was taken to a Regional Youth Detention Center.

“We take any threats to our schools seriously. Our department worked closely with the Valdosta City School System and we activated several resources to ensure we had extra police officers on the campuses,” said Chief Leslie Manahan.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash shut down all lanes of Capital Circle SE near Apalachee Pkwy Sunday afternoon.
UPDATE: Capital Circle SE reopened following Sunday crash
The Florida Department of Environmental Protection said the sinkhole rim of Porter Sink Hole...
Lake Jackson experiencing third ‘dry down’ of 2021
A Suwannee County crash killed a teenager Friday night.
Teenager killed in Suwannee County crash
Jamie Hall was on a duck hunting trip with eight members of his family when tornadoes destroyed...
Funeral arrangements made for Tallahassee man found dead after tornado outbreak
Generic graphic -- Leon County Booking Report
Leon County Booking Report: Dec. 20, 2021

Latest News

Holiday travel is approaching pre-pandemic levels and thousands will pass through the...
Tallahassee International Airport sees 60% increase in holiday travel compared to last year
Crime scene
Valdosta man arrested on several narcotics, firearm charges
Handcuffs on desk
GBI: 7 arrested after home invasion, aggravated assault in Cairo
It’s the most wonderful time of the year, and nurses at Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare’s NICU...
GALLERY: TMH NICU babies rocking holiday outfits!