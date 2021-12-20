Tallahassee International Airport sees 60% increase in holiday travel compared to last year

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Holiday travel is approaching pre-pandemic levels and thousands will pass through the Tallahassee International Airport in the next few days.

TLH is on track to see more than a 60% increase in travel this year compared to last. Staff say the busiest times are between 5-7 a.m., so if you have an early-morning flight this week, lines might be a bit longer than usual.

Staff at Tallahassee International Airport expect more than 30,000 travelers in these next two weeks.

“We’ve seen a steady build since Thanksgiving,” said Jim Durwin, TLH’s Deputy Director of Aviation. “So from the Thanksgiving holiday all the way through the end of the year, we’re really looking at about 100,000 passengers that have come through or will come to the airport terminal.”

Those traveling internationally are taking extra precautions in light of the Omicron variant.

“We’re all vaccinated, boosted and wearing our K and 95 masks full time is the plan,” said Wayne Strayer, who, along his son Eli, are traveling to Dublin, Ireland to visit Eli’s brother who is studying abroad. “We’re excited but you know, obviously a little nervous things are you know, ramping up over there.”

In terms of COVID protocols, all passengers over the age of two are required to wear face masks on board.

Durwin says the airport is doing everything it can to keep people safe.

“We are still conducting the enhanced cleaning and sanitation activities that we’ve been doing really for almost last two years,” Durwin explained.

If you’re flying internationally, make sure to check any COVID regulations for the country you’re flying into.

You’ll also need to show a negative COVID test before boarding your return flight back to the U.S.

