Valdosta man arrested on several narcotics, firearm charges

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A man has been arrested on several narcotics and firearm charges, according to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD).

Police said on Jan. 22, around 1:43 a.m., officers saw a vehicle that was in the middle of the roadway in the 400 block of South Troup Street.

The officer made contact with the driver, identified as Nathan Brantley, 41, who was sleeping in the driver’s seat. The officer said he immediately saw a handgun between the driver’s seat and the center console of the vehicle.

The officer said when speaking to Brantley about the handgun, he ran from the vehicle on foot. The officer found the handgun which was reported stolen out of the Lebanon Police Department in Missouri.

The officer also found narcotics and tools commonly used with narcotics, inside of the vehicle. Police said Brantley was not found during this incident, but the officer obtained several arrest warrants for his arrest, including theft by receiving, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of drug-related objects, and possession of marijuana.

On Dec. 19 around 9:43 p.m., another Valdosta officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for an equipment violation.

As the vehicle stopped, a passenger, identified as Brantley, jumped from the passenger’s side of the vehicle and ran off on foot.

After a brief foot chase, officers arrested Brantley and recovered a bookbag from him. In the bookbag, officers said they found a handgun, cocaine, marijuana, and tools commonly associated with narcotics used.

Brantley was arrested and taken to Lowndes County Jail on the following charges:

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony

Possession of cocaine

Possession of marijuana

Possession of drug-related objects

Obstruction of an officer (2 counts)

Brantley was also served with the six other active warrants from January 2021.

“Our officers got out with this offender twice this year and both times a handgun was recovered from him, while he is a convicted felon. I am proud of the work by the officers to identify this offender and then the apprehension of him later. This is a great team effort by our department,” said Chief Leslie Manahan.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.