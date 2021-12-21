Advertisement

FAMU grads celebrate 2021 Fall Commencement

By Jacob Murphey
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 8:07 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The roar of the crowd confirmed what the 600-plus newly minted graduates already knew: they had reached the top of the mountain.

The sense of euphoria at the Al Lawson Center Dec. 10 was undeniable, as students from all walks of life came together to mark the major milestone.

Check out the video above for sights and sounds from the unforgettable night.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

