Advertisement

Florida Supreme Court agrees to take up Marsy’s Law case

Florida Supreme Court building
Florida Supreme Court building
By Monica Casey
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 9:22 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida’s Supreme Court has accepted jurisdiction of a case about whether Marsy’s Law can be used to shield the identities of police officers who use deadly force in the line of duty. The case involves the City of Tallahassee and the Florida Police Benevolent Association.

The issue dates back to three officer-involved shootings in the summer of 2020.

The Police Benevolent Association filed suit in Leon County Court, arguing the officers’ identities should be protected under Marsy’s Law because they were victims of a crime.

The lower court sided with the City, but the Appeals Court ruled in favor of the PBA.

In June 2021, the City of Tallahassee filed briefs asking the Florida Supreme Court to take up the case.

A coalition of News Media organizations, including the Tallahassee Democrat’s owner, also filed as intervenors, asking the Supreme Court for a final ruling.

The City’s filings asked the Supreme Court to answer three questions:

  1. Whether a law enforcement officer who is threatened with harm in the course and scope of official duty is a “crime victim” under “Marsy’s Law.”
  2. Whether the Constitutional Amendment requires a triggering event—the commencement of a criminal proceeding—before a “crime victim” is entitled to the protections of Marsy’s Law.
  3. Whether Marsy’s Law provides a constitutional right of anonymity to law enforcement officers who are threatened with harm in the course and scope of duty.

The Supreme Court of Florida’s order says the petitioner’s initial brief must be served on or before Jan. 25, 2022, and the respondent’s answer must be served within thirty days of the original brief.

It says oral argument on the case will be set in a separate order.

RELATED STORIES

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jamie Hall was on a duck hunting trip with eight members of his family when tornadoes destroyed...
Funeral arrangements made for Tallahassee man found dead after tornado outbreak
Handcuffs on desk
GBI: 7 arrested after home invasion, aggravated assault in Cairo
Generic graphic -- Leon County Booking Report
Leon County Booking Report: Dec. 20, 2021
A crash shut down all lanes of Capital Circle SE near Apalachee Pkwy Sunday afternoon.
UPDATE: Capital Circle SE reopened following Sunday crash
The Florida Department of Environmental Protection said the sinkhole rim of Porter Sink Hole...
Lake Jackson experiencing third ‘dry down’ of 2021

Latest News

Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman David Savard hoists the Stanley Cup after the series win in Game...
NHL shuts down Wednesday through Saturday; 5 games postponed
Tallahassee DJ's compete to try to become the best collegiate DJ in the country.
Two Tallahassee DJs compete to become the best collegiate DJ in the country
Clinch County
Sheriff: Couple dies after vehicle’s stolen catalytic converter leads to carbon monoxide poisoning
famu graduation
FAMU grads celebrate 2021 Fall Commencement