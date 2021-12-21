Last-minute shoppers continuing search for perfect gifts ahead of Christmas Day

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - With just four days left before Christmas, shoppers in Thomasville, including Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, are getting those last-minute gifts for the holidays.

Officials say that shipping delays have definitely been a major concern when it comes to keeping things on the shelves, but one little boy says he believes being good is going to determine if those Christmas gifts make it under the tree.

Last minute shopping doesn’t surprise Anna Lee, owner of Imagination Emporium toy store, but the popular holiday must-haves did catch her off guard.

“We’ve seen a lot of outdoor toys flying off the shelves,” Lee said. “Skateboards have been popular this year. Kind of didn’t see that coming but luckily we had a good supplier that could get them to us quickly.”

Lee says the support from the community has been overwhelming: Re-ordering merchandise just to see empty shelves shortly after. And, despite Christmas being just days away, she says she doesn’t see things slowing down any time soon.

“Right now we’re well stocked, another day or two we might not be but we still got a lot of choices for those last-minute shoppers,” Lee added.

For some, like shopper Lee Bryant, it’s taken trips to multiple stores to cross certain items off their list.

“It’s hard to find baby toys,” Bryant explained.

“I wanted this thing, like I saw this thing online and it’s Deadpool and Venom together,” added Rivers Swilley, who says while the search for the perfect action figure continues, he believes he knows the trick to getting everything you want this Christmas.

“Be good for Christmas or you’re not going to get anything. Nothing.”

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.