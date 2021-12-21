Advertisement

Leon County re-institute mask mandates for county employees due to rise in cases, positivity percentage due to Omicron variant

(Source: WAVE 3 News)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 3:53 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Leon County is re-instituting a mask mandate for county employees, effective immediately.

The county says the decision is being driven by a rise in cases due to the Omicron variant and cites the CDC labeling Leon County as a county with “substantial or high community transmission.”

In an email sent to county employees, the county says all county employees must:

  • Wear face coverings when unable to socially distance (at least six feet apart)
  • Return to COVID-19 screening protocols

The full email from Leon County Administrator Vince Long can be read below.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, Leon County has followed all national public health guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). This week, due to increasing COVID-19 cases and percent positivity driven by the omicron variant, the CDC again declared Leon County a county with substantial or high community transmission. As a result, Leon County’s face covering requirement has changed to be consistent with the following CDC recommendation:

Everyone in Leon County, Florida should wear a mask in public, indoor settings.

With the CDC’s updated guidance, the following direction now applies organization-wide.

  1. All Leon County employees must wear face coverings when unable to socially distance (at least six feet apart);
  2. All Leon County employees again need to perform COVID-19 screening protocols and forms, and the CDC still recommends getting tested if experiencing COVID-19 symptoms;
  3. Due to Leon County EMS’ role as a healthcare provider, their protocols will differ.

As always, we will continue to follow all national public health guidance, which may require face coverings again in the future should community transmission decrease to moderate levels or lower.

Thank you and be safe this holiday season,

Vince

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

