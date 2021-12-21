Advertisement

Man wanted in connection to Moultrie shooting

Tamorious Rakeem Collins is wanted in connection to the shooting that happened in the 400 block of 7th Ave SW.(Barela, Jordan | Moultrie Police Department)
By WALB News Team
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 10:47 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - The Moultrie Police Department is asking for help finding a man wanted in connection to a Dec. 14 shooting.

Tamorious Rakeem Collins is wanted in connection to the shooting that happened in the 400 block of 7th Ave SW.

Moultrie police said Collins is wanted for aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Police said Collins is on probation for voluntary manslaughter and also has an active warrant for probation violation.

He is considered armed and dangerous

Anyone with information on Collins’ whereabouts is asked to call 911, (229) 890-5449 or email information.

