TMH reports six cases of the Omicron variant, first cases confirmed in Leon County

(WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 5:34 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare says six cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 were reported on Tuesday, the first official confirmation of the variant in Leon County.

“Throughout the pandemic, Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare (TMH) has utilized the TMH-FSU Rapid Response Laboratory, under the direction of FSU’s Dr. Jonathan Dennis, to monitor the COVID-19 variants present in our community. Today, December 21, the lab reported that six cases of the Omicron variant were detected in tests processed by the lab in December, officially confirming the presence of the variant in Leon County. While we do not yet know whether the Omicron variant will lead to an increase in hospitalizations in our community, TMH is equipped to care for these patients just as we have with other variants throughout the pandemic,” said TMH’s VP and Chief Communications Officer Stephanie Derzypolski.

TMH says early indications show the Omicron variant is much more transmissible than the Delta variant, with some speculation that symptoms may be milder with other variants, but say preliminary findings indicate vaccinated and boosted individuals maintain “adequate protection against the Omicron variant to prevent severe illness and death.”

