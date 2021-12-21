Two Tallahassee DJs compete to become the best collegiate DJ in the country

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Mixing their way to the top.

The National Collegiate Performance Arts’ (NCPA) virtual DJ competition is currently going on and it includes students from both FAMU and FSU.

Giving performing arts students the chance to get the same glory as collegiate athletes, bragging rights and $10,000.

For those who like to go out in Tallahassee you may see your favorite DJ’s at certain nightclub venues but for two of Tallahassee’s most popular collegiate DJ’s, you can find them competing on the national level.

FAMU’s DJ Zoe Crazy and FSU’s DJ Xander have built quite a fan base in Tallahassee. So much so, they were both called to compete to become the best college DJ in the country.

“Not only is this a way to have a friendly competition against other DJ’s at other schools but it was a way to just be able to put myself out there to play for another crowd I haven’t interacted with,” shared DJ Xander.

The one of a kind competition giving a march madness feel for performing artists to shine.

“Upstaged is the NCAA/ESPN of college and high school performing arts,” said NCPA and UPSTAGEDU’s CEO Stephan Hartman. “We’re empowering these student performers to be able to compete and get the same glory as the college athletes have been getting all these years.”

Dj Xander lost in the “Cue 32″ round but is sticking around as a wild card. DJ Zoe Crazy made it to the “Spinning 16″ round and knows his support system is a big reason why.

“It means everything for this competition and I would say my support system is you know, it’s hard to come by,” explains DJ Zoe Crazy. ‘I know a lot of DJ’s, I know some DJ’s who have very good support but my support system, yeah they definitely are top tier.”

The winner of the competition gets to split their winnings with a charity near and dear to their hearts. DJ Zoe Crazy chose We Stand Together INC., a charity made by his late mother who died of color cancer. DJ Xander chose the Michael J. Fox foundation for Parkinson’s since the disease effects his family.

These contributions make the competition worth even more.

“That’s what gets the alumni going, that’s what gets the everything,” explained NCPA’s Talent Logistics Director Debra Ganz. “Forget the charities, that’s a no brainer but to have rivalry in the same state is what adds to the fun and excitement and that’s why we’re here.”

And with Tallahassee and LA being the only two cities with multiple contestants, it shows talent can be found no matter the location.

“So if you look at FSU, FSU is consistently ranked one of the top ten party schools in the country, so that’s an aspect and then you have you know the number one public HBCU so you already know how it goes down,” said DJ Zoe Crazy.

Regardless on how this competition ends, both guys tell me they’re proud to be representing Tallahassee as two of the top 32 collegiate DJ’s in the country.

Both DJ Zoe Crazy and DJ Xander will learn if they will continue through the competition after the new year.

You can check out both DJ Xander and DJ Zoe Crazy here on Instagram and if you want to vote and support the guys in the competition and check out the next rounds you can do so here.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.