Valdosta City Schools student arrested for making school shooting and bomb threats on Instagram

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) - The Valdosta Police Department says it arrested a 16-year-old Valdosta City Schools student for making threats about a school shooting and bombing at VCS via Instagram.

VPD says a citizen called 911 on Monday, Dec. 13, to alert police about the Instagram post with the threat. That person told police they had no idea where the threats came from.

VPD worked with the Federal Bureau of Investigations to determine who was responsible for the threats, the press release says. On Tuesday, Dec. 14, FBI and VPD officials identified a 16-year-old student as the person who sent out the threats.

“The juvenile told detectives that he did not mean anything with the threats, and it was just a prank,” the press release says.

Police told school district officials the identity of the offender.

Around 8:30 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 20, the student was arrested on a felony charge of terroristic threats. They were taken to the Regional Youth Detention Center after the Department of Juvenile Justice detained them, the release says.

VPD Chief Leslie Manahan says her department takes schools threats very seriously.

“Our department worked closely with the Valdosta City School System and we activated several resources to ensure we had extra police officers on the campuses,” Manahan said.

