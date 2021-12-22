Advertisement

Cold night shelter to open Wednesday night in Tallahassee

(Michelle Roberts - WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 8:54 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - As cold overnight temperatures continue to invade the area, the Big Bend Continuum of Care is opening an overnight cold shelter for those in need.

It will be inside the Kearney Center in Tallahassee located at 2650 Municipal Way. Those who are in need of this resource should report at 6 p.m. for intake. The City of Tallahassee is also providing transportation from StarMetro.

Cold night shelters in Tallahassee open when temperatures are at or below 35 degrees.

The shelter will be following recommendations from the CDC as well as the Leon County Emergency Management. COVID-19 safety measures include socially distanced sleeping, face coverings, and enhanced sanitation practices.

If you would like more information on cold night shelters, call the Big Bend Continuum of Care Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at (850) 792-5015.

