‘He cared about people’: Life of Jaime Hall remembered, celebrated by friends, family

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Celebrating the life of a man dedicated to helping others.

Jamie Hall was laid to rest Wednesday morning.

Hall was killed during a duck hunting trip in Tennessee.

On Wednesday, hundreds of people gathered for a service to share songs and memories.

Pastor Michael Smith said that Hall was a man who loved the Lord, loved music and loved to worship, so the service was dedicated to honoring and celebrating him and sharing in what he loved.

“No matter who touched him, came in to his presence, they felt that energy, that joy from him,” said Hall’s long-time friend Robert Philpott, Jr. “That’s why you have people with just such outpouring love for him.”

Another friend, Todd Simpson, remembered the last time the two were at Doak, watching their favorite team.

“Jamie looked around, he nodded his head and said, ‘I see why you come in here now because it doesn’t matter what’s happening on the field, we’re having a good time up in here.’ And I can’t help but to think that that’s what going on today. We’re struggling on the field but Jamie Hall, I promise you, is having a good time,” he said.”

As dozens of pictures and videos played above the crowds, Wednesday’s service was meant to be a celebration for a man who was always there to lend a helping hand.

“He cared about people,” Darrielle McQueen, a former athlete of Hall’s and family friend, said. “He wanted to make sure that everyone was doing well and that they did their best and whatever it was that he could do to help anyone along their journey he definitely took the time out to do that.”

Hall’s son, Michael, says he spent days searching for his father. He questioned, what does the flock do when they’ve lost the shepherd.

“You pick up the staff and you become what the shepherd was to you,” he answered.

Several friends say seeing this kind of support for hall speaks to how many people he impacted.

And, they say, it’s well deserved.

