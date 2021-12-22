Advertisement

Leon County deputies release surveillance photos of robbery suspect

By WCTV Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 11:27 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Leon County Sheriff’s Office says it is investigating an armed robbery from Nov. 24 at the Woodville Food Giant. As part of its investigation, deputies released surveillance photos of the suspect Tuesday afternoon.

The sheriff’s office is asking the public for information in this case, so if you have a tip for LCSO, reach out to detective Stockton at 850-606-3406.

If you want to stay anonymous with your tip, call Big Bend Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS. Tipsters reporting to Crime Stoppers may be eligible for a $5,000 cash reward.

Posted by Leon County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, December 21, 2021

