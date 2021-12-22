Leon County deputies release surveillance photos of robbery suspect

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Leon County Sheriff’s Office says it is investigating an armed robbery from Nov. 24 at the Woodville Food Giant. As part of its investigation, deputies released surveillance photos of the suspect Tuesday afternoon.

The sheriff’s office is asking the public for information in this case, so if you have a tip for LCSO, reach out to detective Stockton at 850-606-3406.

If you want to stay anonymous with your tip, call Big Bend Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS. Tipsters reporting to Crime Stoppers may be eligible for a $5,000 cash reward.

Can you identify this person??? The individual pictured is suspected of Armed Robbery, at the Woodville Food Giant. If... Posted by Leon County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, December 21, 2021

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.